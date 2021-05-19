Those people we like
We are going to do two things here: One, tread lightly and two, render an observation. Hence we are not going to call out anyone person or group in particular, nor issue a call for a particular action.
We note, however, that some in the first responder game will politicize their position. We do not believe this is intentional per se, but we do believe it is the result of inflamed passions getting in front of judicious comportment. When that happens you wind up with a first responder who publicly states how they do not like certain people, or like certain people better than others.
We realize that is it once a paradox: It’s a human condition to like some people and the inverse. At the same time, life, the human condition, has its framework for certain participants were expressed favor one way or the other is not what professionals do. Often these are professionals who wear a uniform while in public service, and often these are the professionals we expect, hope, to arrive on site to help us or someone we care about come to terms with a given dilemma.
To put it more clearly: We hope in those times when we wait for the sound of the sirens announcing help’s arrival, we then do not have to worry if the people arriving behind that siren’s call like us. Or, worse, that those professionals arriving on scene do not like us.
Worse, if public record exists of who one likes or does not like, what happens if a person suffers despite the interaction with first responders? What if it turns out the person who suffered has been recorded as one not liked? Heck, let’s say nobody is callous enough to question the legality, but would not the reputation suffer of an organization which was not able to render aid to someone its members did not like?
And while we can debate that, would it not serve better to leave the politics out of it? Some jobs are like that, some jobs don’t allow one to play politics as a practical matter, certainly not while one is in uniform.
It is good, a blessing even, to have passionate people as the ones with important jobs. We only offer this caution knowing that people in these roles are professional but on occasion allow their professionalism to be brought into question by what they say – not by what they do, and have done, but what they say.
But mostly, we don’t want to be laying next to a ditch some night and hearing the sirens getting closer wonder if we are one of the people they don’t like.
Romans 11: 33-36 (NIV)
Oh, the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God!
How unsearchable his judgments,
and his paths beyond tracing out!
34 “Who has known the mind of the Lord?
Or who has been his counselor?”
35 “Who has ever given to God,
that God should repay them?”
36 For from him and through him and for him are all things.
To him be the glory forever! Amen.
