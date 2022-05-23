Onward
This of course is the editorial, where an opinion held by the newspaper, as it were, is placed. It’s on the opinion page of the paper, where the opinions of other people, under their names, is published.
The editorial section uses the term “we” in referring to itself, that is the institution of the newspaper represents more than a single person. This is a format and standard we (get it?) have used throughout this, as it were, administration.
Of course, this is the final issue which will have Alex Kienlen as an editor, the final issue of this administration. As such it is only appropriate that we use “he” in referring to what is published here today. Our incoming editor, Jeanette Stewart, will have her own goals and policies, and we, or rather he, would not want to saddle the new editor with having to sweep up any mess created by his final editorial.
His opinion: Going forward, be nice to each other. We realize in these times being competitive and opposed, and performative in your competitive opposition, is the way of the land. I’m asking you to reject that, to consider that these are real people whom you do not agree with, and as such deserve at least as much respect as you would ask for yourself, more even, if only to prove you’re the better person here.
When it’s raining or foggy, turn on your headlights. Use your turn signals and stop pulling out in front of people because you’re confident they have working brakes. Say “thank you” to someone today – which will make you both feel better.
And this week, one evening, stop and admire a sunset. Other than the beauty of creation, it will remind you that this old world keeps on turning, and history is inevitable.
Thank you – Alex Kienlen
Colossians 4: 2-6 (2-6)
2 Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.
3 And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains.
4 Pray that I may proclaim it clearly, as I should.
5 Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity.
6 Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.
