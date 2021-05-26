Whistling past the graveyard
Van Buren County Judge Dale James hosted an important meeting, a round table actually, last Friday (reported elsewhere in this issue). With him at the podium was Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton.
The meeting was to address the problem of child sexual abuse in Van Buren County. We clearly state here this was not at all an act of political grandstanding, this was government doing what it does when it is working right: Drawing attention to a serious issue and working toward solutions.
Good. Nobody likes a painful conversation, of course, but some conversations, however painful, need to be undertaken.
From this, from the speakers, from the body of knowledge in the room, it was obvious that action is going to be taken about this problem. Also good. And let’s pause here in that the numbers, the answer to “How bad is it?” is still being calculated to its final amount. But to be sure, to be necessary, one, if the answer is “one child” that is too large a number and it must be addressed and addressed forcefully.
But.
We know, and have seen the effects, of the need for a larger and more robust detention center in the county. We also know the county is not just sitting on the money to do something about this. The Quorum Court has heard reports (plural) on this, area law enforcement has dealt with the frustrations of this and the problem is not getting any better on its own.
Van Buren County needs a larger facility. Now that same county is looking toward increasing enforcement of an especially horrible sort of crime. The obvious outcome of this is “more criminals.” The obvious outcome of that is “And less room to put them in.”
We fail to see how a newer, better, appropriately staffed detention facility will take place without a tax.
There, we said it, the t-word: “Tax.” It’s not that we like taxes, but what we like is a no-excuse facility to lock up the people who need locked up. No repeat offenders out wandering around repeating, no criminal knowing even if they get caught they will not go to jail due to space, no excuses.
We have seen in other locations, White County comes to mind, where a better facility actually produces revenue by taking in inmates from counties with (here it comes) less-than adequate jails. And as much as we hate banking on this sort of prison-industrial complex, we want to see people locked up, that taking the arrested to jail is among the least frustrating parts of being engaged in Van Buren County law enforcement.
Without a frank, open, cards-on-the-table conversation about how the county is going to enlarge its detention capacity – which we predict has an inevitable tax attached – we as a county are just whistling past the graveyard.
At the very least, our children, even if it is only one, deserve better.
Romans 12: 9-21 (NIV) Love in Action
9 Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. 10 Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. 11 Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. 12 Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. 13 Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.
14 Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. 15 Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. 16 Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceited.
17 Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. 18 If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. 19 Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord. 20 On the contrary:
“If your enemy is hungry, feed him;
if he is thirsty, give him something to drink.
In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head.”
21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.
