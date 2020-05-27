No is not
We note the prevalence of those who feel it is their task to say “No.”
And just to be clear, we’re not saying this is a trend or something new or anything, this type of response is as old as responses. But what we’re really talking about is not the no, per se – some things deserve a no – but the idea that once a reason is found to say “No,” all debate has ended and its time to move on to the next thing.
To clarify: Something is presented, an idea, a plan, whatever, and it is discussed. At some point someone will find a reason to explain what is wrong with the idea/plan/whatever, its drawback. This is the point of “No,” is has a drawback, drawbacks are bad, therefore no, therefore no reason to discuss this any further, therefore let’s move on to the next thing (where we will find a reason to say no, rinse, repeat.)
We estimate two things have led to this environment.
The first is the nature of our times where a lot, a whole lot, of information is being thrown at us at any given moment. We have to, somehow, deal with all that, and the easiest thing to do is find a reason not to deal with that. Therefore the search for no, and, once found, that bit of information can be rejected and we can move on to the next thing.
The second is the cynicism of our times. Oh sure, it’s fun to pretend no other time has been as cynical as our times. (“The wheel? That will never work!”) At the same time we see a sort of pride-of-cynacism we don’t recall in the past, at least for all but the most weighted down. No, now finding a reason why something doesn’t work is seen as this sort of intellectual awareness, this heightened understanding, this (pretend it’s) clarity.
This has even gotten so far as to suppose anyone who presents an idea where a no is found must be someone of some ulterior motive, some ill intent. After all, with a no attached they must be some sort of enemy to be defeated in the combat of ideas. (Pause here to sigh.)
Regardless, our point being that people saying no are never the ones at the front of the pack when we get somewhere. And getting somewhere is what an evolving society, a society like ours, does.
We suggest the point being not to find a reason to say no and then disregard whatever it is. The point should be to move things forward, somehow, some way, and if a no is apparent, see if a way exists to work around it and if not to go over it – just like any mountain, or hill (or mound, or small pile, etc.).
Now, granted, this is more work than just saying no and shutting it down. This takes thought, introspection, consideration and ultimately a broader view. It means things can’t be put aside as quickly.
And, in fairness, some things deserve a no. Sometimes a no does mean its time to go back to the drawing board and come up with a less-no plan. It took several tries before a flying airplane was built.
But that’s not the same thing, that’s a question of working to achieve the vision behind the plan. So we’re not saying never again no, we’re saying stop using no as an excuse – an important distinction.
We are where we are as a society, and a world, because somewhere back there people were faced with difficult things, came up with a plan, found flaws in the plan, worked through, over, around those flaws and got us to where we are: Paved streets, clean water, civil order and so forth. They did not, when the plan hit its first no, shift that plan into park and walk away.
We should be like them. We should think for a greater future and stop using no as an excuse to stop thinking.
James 1 (NIV)
Listening and Doing
19 My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, 20 because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires. 21 Therefore, get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you.
22 Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. 23 Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror 24 and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. 25 But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it – not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it – they will be blessed in what they do.
26 Those who consider themselves religious and yet do not keep a tight rein on their tongues deceive themselves, and their religion is worthless. 27 Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.