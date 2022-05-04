Rules, essentially
The Van Buren County Democrat is more than happy to run candidacy announcements. We will, space permitting, run them on the bottom half of the front page. Please keep your submissions below 550 words and include a picture of the candidate. We reserve the right to edit the announcement for grammar, and to remove any calls to action which might be taken as the newspaper endorsing a candidate (ie. “Vote for [person]!”) (This also gets into our aversion for exclamation points, but that’s a topic for another time!)
In that same vein, the Van Buren County Democrat does not intend endorse any candidates. No hard feelings, it’s just it could make it awkward for us to cover news stories with the same people in them as those running for office.
Mainly on the plain
Speaking of rules, it’s state law to turn on your headlights when you have your windshield wipers on. It’s also common sense, the visibility that’s restricted by the rain works for the other people on the road as well. And honestly, a simple knob or switch and your lights are on and you’re legal. Nothing to it.
And speaking of highways and laws: We’re expected to pull aside for ambulances. Whatever level of hassle this brings into your life, consider what the person in the back of the ambulance is going through, and how much they appreciate you taking a minute and getting out of the way.
1 John 5: 13-21 (NIV)
13 I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life. 14 This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. 15 And if we know that he hears us – whatever we ask – we know that we have what we asked of him.
16 If you see any brother or sister commit a sin that does not lead to death, you should pray and God will give them life. I refer to those whose sin does not lead to death. There is a sin that leads to death. I am not saying that you should pray about that. 17 All wrongdoing is sin, and there is sin that does not lead to death.
18 We know that anyone born of God does not continue to sin; the One who was born of God keeps them safe, and the evil one cannot harm them. 19 We know that we are children of God, and that the whole world is under the control of the evil one. 20 We know also that the Son of God has come and has given us understanding, so that we may know him who is true. And we are in him who is true by being in his Son Jesus Christ. He is the true God and eternal life.
21 Dear children, keep yourselves from idols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.