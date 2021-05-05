The Van Buren County Democrat editorial board is made up of publisher Frank Leto and editor Alex Kienlen.
Brings May flowers
Last week’s torrential rains were bad news for Arkansas. From elsewhere we saw pictures of flooded highways, with cars underwater and buildings with several inches of water inside.
What we did not see was any flooding in Clinton. This was the same Clinton where a 1982 torrent resulted in endless damage and a downtown flooded. Such was the surprise and magnitude of the damage that some businesses, and Clinton’s downtown, never recovered.
Instead we had a rainy Thursday and, once the sun returned, a dry downtown.
In our modern times it is popular to take government to task, to place blame on the nameless “those people” who run our institutions and manage our resources. Yet here, on our dry streets, we see government in action: Local, state and federal agencies worked together, the cause of earlier flooding was determined, work was undertaken, and when faced with torrential rains the downtown stayed dry.
Currently work is underway by the same groups and we can expect a new and updated flood plain map for Clinton which will reflect this updated and dry landscape and in turn lower insurance costs. With lower insurance costs business location in the county seat becomes more viable.
Coupled with, again government, initiatives to encourage business location we can expect growth where there were once flooded streets.
This is how it works; this is how progress is made. We are encouraged for the future, and we are encouraged by the hard work of those in government who point us toward an encouraging future.
Romans 15:14-22 (NIV)
14 I myself am convinced, my brothers and sisters, that you yourselves are full of goodness, filled with knowledge and competent to instruct one another. 15 Yet I have written you quite boldly on some points to remind you of them again, because of the grace God gave me 16 to be a minister of Christ Jesus to the Gentiles. He gave me the priestly duty of proclaiming the gospel of God, so that the Gentiles might become an offering acceptable to God, sanctified by the Holy Spirit.
17 Therefore I glory in Christ Jesus in my service to God. 18 I will not venture to speak of anything except what Christ has accomplished through me in leading the Gentiles to obey God by what I have said and done – 19 by the power of signs and wonders, through the power of the Spirit of God. So from Jerusalem all the way around to Illyricum, I have fully proclaimed the gospel of Christ. 20 It has always been my ambition to preach the gospel where Christ was not known, so that I would not be building on someone else’s foundation. 21 Rather, as it is written:
“Those who were not told about him will see,
and those who have not heard will understand.”
22 This is why I have often been hindered from coming to you.
