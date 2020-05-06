Regarding duty
We are completely over this social isolation thing, and expect you are as well. The masks, the distance, the locked doors, all place a weight on our lives which we could, simply, do without.
And yet we have a duty.
We see, on some level, Arkansas freeing up. Announcements from the governor and with that plans are in place, careful plans, to take those first steps to open parks, restaurants, gyms and so forth, and we’re glad to see this. Freedom, we are becoming more free.
Note that we are pleased with the job Gov. Asa Hutchinson is doing in leading Arkansas through this pandemic. The lack of in-place orders coupled with the reasonable and data-driven approach to openings reflects a governor, and government, which understands Arkansas as a unique place and a never-in-our-lifetime pandemic as a unique situation.
But with this, against this, we have one very specific group whose action will make all the difference in our communities getting back to whatever normal will be like as the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic lifts: Us.
Us, all of us, including you, we all have to act not just in our own self-interest, but in the interest of our communities, of our friends, neighbors and families.
On one hand we want this to be over. The masks, the locked doors, we want it behind us, to travel where we will and do what we will when we get there.
But, as the governor and his team continues to point out, jumping the gun on this would be a horrible mistake. Even as things open, even as the initial lifting of restrictions are made, we still need to play by the rules. The opening does not mean the pandemic is over, after all.
We, and this is our duty as the governor reminds us with these specific cautions, must continue to practice social distancing, we must continue to wear masks if we can’t stay far enough away. And, yes, we must pay attention to the markings on store floors designed to keep us far enough apart.
We must, we must; if we don’t we risk the infection numbers come roaring back and a return to locked doors and staying inside.
Yet another side to this exists: Any number of the secured doors in our lives belong to our local businesses, the places run by our friends and neighbors, the places where our friends and neighbors work. Sure, locked inside for a month can lead to the habit of ordering online, and some distant warehouse ships to our door, but that was then, this is now.
We must, must, support local businesses. This, too, is our duty.
So there, we have the good news, that restrictions are being lifted, and we have the ... and wait here, because it is not bad news, but the chance for more good news as well. You and us now have something we can specifically do to get the pandemic-burdened world back on track: Continue to practice public health, re-double our efforts to support local businesses.
We look forward to a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is a story we tell our grandchildren, and with that, as we tell that story, we look forward to telling the part where friends, neighbors and families all pitched in to help our community move on to a post-pandemic world.
We thank you in advance for your doing so.
2 Chronicles 7:11-16 (NIV)
The Lord Appears to Solomon
When Solomon had finished the temple of the Lord and the royal palace, and had succeeded in carrying out all he had in mind to do in the temple of the Lord and in his own palace, 12 the Lord appeared to him at night and said:
“I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for myself as a temple for sacrifices.
13 “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, 14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. 15 Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place. 16 I have chosen and consecrated this temple so that my Name may be there forever. My eyes and my heart will always be there.
