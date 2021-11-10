This is a heady time of year for community news gathering as we enter into the budget-planning season.
It is the story, ultimately, of the year to come and a chance to reflect on the year past, at least from an operational standpoint. You might say it is something like Christmas and New Year’s Day all wrapped into one – from a legislative standpoint.
The good news is, as our story on the front of this week’s issue reflects, the county is not doing (dare we say it?) half bad. Tax revenues are up, way up, as is employment. Highway 65, the north-south artery for Arkansas that bisects the county is nearing completion of yet another improvement, and capable people are busy working the phones to attract more business – hence employment – to the area.
Oh sure, we get it, in what passes for news in so many circles in our modern time we should be digging around to find a problem in here, some dog-whistle of the moment in and around the community because fear, after all, is what people tune in for and from which they draw their motivation.
Nope, we are (in keeping with the modern phrasing) “sorry not sorry.” We’re seeing good things. We’re seeing, as budget meetings are being prepared and the outcomes organized for presentation and lot more relaxed people than in years’ past. Less furrowed brows, less deciding where to make the big cuts, less bad news.
