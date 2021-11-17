That time of year
We had the chance to get out into some farther reaches of the county last week, and from that were able to see some of the fall colors.
You have got to do this; you have got to get out there and see the trees. Oh, we know, you’re busy, this is a busy season, but honestly, with the cool crisp fall air, driving through and seeing the sheer beauty, it should not be missed.
We thought about stopping and taking a picture. We decided to pass. It wasn’t that the beauty didn’t deserve memory, but we wanted to contain that memory, to keep it within us. A camera could make us lazy, and we wanted to remember this.
Long-time contributor Jeff Burgess, who knows about these things, advises in his news reporting this week that leaf drop is at about 90 percent. And, as the saying goes, once this fall is over, it’s over. Do yourself a favor and get out and see the colors. It’s stunningly beautiful right now.
To report
This is a news organization. We report on things. We are not complaining, and in fact take some pride in being part of a long-standing tradition, “the press” even being identified in the First Amendment to the Constitution.
“Reporting on things,” expressed quickly, comes down to an instruction we heard – more than once – from a seasoned editor and journalism school professor: “If your mother says she loves you, check it out!”
So you hear a thing, maybe you hear another thing, you find out. If you think this implies an action, say a legal action, you check it out. You get on the phone, you knock on doors, you ask people, people who should know, and if they don’t you find out why. It can suck up a lot of time, but again, we’re not complaining. In fact we appreciate our audience supporting us as we go about this.
You do this, this checking out, from a neutral place. You find out about a situation with X, you find out Y’s response to X, you ask (phone calls, knock on doors) what Z’s duties are in situations like this. Then you type it up. Since it’s a news story, you don’t put your opinion in there.
It’s not hard, but then we’re talking about being fair, and being fair is not hard.
Quote
“Cool country you’ve got there. Would be a shame if someone invented a website for ranking hot girls on campus and your mom used it to learn how to poison herself with horse paste.” @shawn fleek, Twitter, Aug. 27
Psalm 119
143 Trouble and suffering have come upon me, yet Your Word is my joy. 144 Your Law is right forever. Give me understanding and I will live.
Proverbs 16
31 Gray hair is a crown of splendor; it is attained in the way of righteousness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.