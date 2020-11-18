The editorial board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen.
Give an inch
We realize in this era of identity politics it has become important to fly the flag. And when we say “fly the flag” we do not mean the metaphorical but the actual: That one is in some way compelled to fly a flag supporting their political movement or politician. The flag or flags should be on a fence, the porch, the boat, the motorcycle or the back of the pickup truck.
This is fine. Such fads come up from time-to-time and we expect this one of flying flags will, in time, meet the fate of all fads and be moved to the back of the closet.
Until then an important point: The American flag deserves all the respect which is its due. The American flag should not be on equal footing with whatever other flags you are compelled to fly. The American flag should be higher, even if it is only an inch, than the flags or political parties, movements, candidates and long-ago lost wars.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, the VFW, has always been a reliable source for American flag display etiquette and we strongly recommend reviewing those important rules before hanging however many flags off whatever you feel appropriate and including an American flag in the display.
But most important, no flag should be higher than the American flag for any reason. And we state this mindful of well and long established rules for flag display, but also for the many men and women who are no longer able to speak to the subject, having given their lives in defense of the country that flag represents.
President-elect
Vice President Joe Biden is now President-elect Joe Biden. This odd theater of vote recounts and ever less likely claims of ballot rigging is wonderful for political gamesmanship, and awful for a Constitutional Democracy and a nation of laws, especially during a difficult time.
This is not the mathematics of small numbers. Enough votes are held in key states to assure President-elect Biden his office.
Within these pages, he is President-elect Biden. To state otherwise is to become a participant in this silly gamesmanship, to state otherwise is to act against propriety in a nation of laws. We have a pandemic underway which is growing, has grown, to record levels. Combating a public health crisis is what requires the full attention of our national executive, lame duck or otherwise, not games.
Psalm 91: 17-24 (NIV)
17 Be good to your servant while I live,
that I may obey your word.
18 Open my eyes that I may see
wonderful things in your law.
19 I am a stranger on earth;
do not hide your commands from me.
20 My soul is consumed with longing
for your laws at all times.
21 You rebuke the arrogant, who are accursed,
those who stray from your commands.
22 Remove from me their scorn and contempt,
for I keep your statutes.
23 Though rulers sit together and slander me,
your servant will meditate on your decrees.
24 Your statutes are my delight;
they are my counselors.
