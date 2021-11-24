An important weekend during an important time
Let’s be clear: We support Clinton Chamber of Commerce in its following two announcements (emphasis added) and encourage your participation.
Nov. 26, Black Friday Sales: Look local first. There are a number of Black Friday Sales throughout the city of Clinton and we are asking you to look to your hometown merchants for your holiday purchase this Friday, in the coming weeks, and throughout the year. We have a large number of local businesses that provide convenience, great selection, and competitive pricing. By supporting our local business we will be driving our own economy.
Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday: Small Business Saturday is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving where shoppers are encouraged to support locally owned business. This support helps these businesses survive throughout the year and allows them to continue to drive our economy. Visit and support our local business not only for this event but as often as possible in the coming year. By shopping local your dollars stay in our community and you are supporting your neighbors.
Everybody talks a good game (Facebook!) but here is a time to put one’s money where one’s mouth is and support our locals.
Holiday health
It’s a big holiday, and after the last one was spent behind closed doors, we can expect more get together and otherwise the family joy of a Thanksgiving celebration. Good, celebration is good.
But let’s not be too casual. The coronavirus is still floating around out there and according to state health department statistics, about half of Van Buren County is not vaccinated. And while we’re not going to get into the whole vax yay/boo thing, we are going to point out that any decision has its responsibility, and in this case the responsibility is thinking about others.
Wash your hands, avoid being crowded and for heavens’ sake, if you don’t feel well stay home.
Dark driving
Thanksgiving is a big travel week/end, to which we add that this is the time of year when in the evening deer come out of the woods, climb up on the highway and explode. You should be, running around as you are, careful, maybe even slow down a little bit.
And while we’re talking, don’t forget that rain = headlights.
Colossians 3: 15-17 (NIV)
15 Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. 16 Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. 17 And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.
