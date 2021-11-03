The thing with numbers
We note, in the noise form the passing scene, that Netflix employees staged a walkout over comic Dave Chapelle’s take on the LGBTQ community. He made, it is reported (amply, we’ll get to that in a minute), a joke/statement about his reaction to transgender individuals.
The 200 some-odd employees who walked out did so because their employer did not remove Chapelle’s comedy special where he made this statement from its offerings. The special is currently ranked very high among the broadcaster’s offerings no doubt being a factor in it leaving it up.
Netflix has just over 1,200 employees and they – we want to be clear about this – have every right to stage a walkout, much as their employer has every right to react to the walkout as it sees fit. You may or may not agree with the decisions which led up to this, as is your right. Thus is life in a democracy, thus is life in a capitalist economy.
The above events, the comedian’s special, the outcry, the walkout, have all been well-covered by various media sources. We doubt, if you are news-attentive, this is the first you’ve heard of it.
But we must note other labor actions in other communities are much larger with potential for much greater impact.
Kellogg, the cereal company, has roughly 1,400 workers on strike. John Deere, the tractor company, has over 10,000 on strike.
And we state again: Those workers have as much right to strike as those employers have in responding to the strike. This editorial is not to take sides in a labor action, nor to take sides in an employer action. We’re certainly not above that, but it is not the point here.
The point being we have roughly 11,400 worker on strike right now, strike, not a walkout, and they are receiving very little coverage in comparison to a 200 some-odd walkout regarding entertainment and an entertainer.
Something is badly skewed here. And we’ve heard the various charges in this disparity, we see an overarching cause that somehow labor is less interesting than entertainment. This is wrong. Labor is fundamental to a functioning economy. Entertainment, sure, money is there, but not in comparison to industrial production. Labor issues deserve greater attention.
