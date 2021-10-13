A clean touch
That was a great weekend, last weekend. Coverage elsewhere in the paper, but it was outstanding weather, and seemingly everywhere you turned something was going on.
It’s nice, as the worst of the pandemic falls behind us, to be able to go out and gather, to talk to people. Still, as much as we hate to be something like a killjoy, it’s not like COVID-19 is gone. We’re not going to breath down your necks (pardon the pun) to wear a mask or anything like that, but we are going to point out the all-important basics in staying healthy: Wash your hands, do it regularly.
We’re pleased to report in this weird, pointless, culture war battleground of public health where masks and vaccines and opinions about masks and vaccines so often start metaphorical fires, hand washing has somehow remained above the fray.
Case in point: We can encourage hand washing in an editorial without risk of all the reactions were we to make a stand about masks and vaccines, which have somehow become as political as economic or military policy.
We will wash our hands, and we will be careful to wash them regularly. Not only will that help protect us from COVID-19, but it will help protect us from the more-common flu, and with the added benefit of protecting us from catching a cold.
So let’s be clear: Hand washing is politically neutral and important for maintaining your health, especially as we enter into flu season. Thanks to the recent pandemic a bottle of hand cleaner seems to be at hand (as it were) everywhere you come to a stop and free to use.
Psalm 62: 5-12 (NIV)
5 Yes, my soul, find rest in God;
my hope comes from him.
6 Truly he is my rock and my salvation;
he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.
7 My salvation and my honor depend on God;
he is my mighty rock, my refuge.
8 Trust in him at all times, you people;
pour out your hearts to him,
for God is our refuge.
9 Surely the lowborn are but a breath,
the highborn are but a lie.
If weighed on a balance, they are nothing;
together they are only a breath.
10 Do not trust in extortion
or put vain hope in stolen goods;
though your riches increase,
do not set your heart on them.
11 One thing God has spoken,
two things I have heard:
“Power belongs to you, God,
12 and with you, Lord, is unfailing love”;
and, “You reward everyone
according to what they have done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.