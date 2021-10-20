Good news, as COVID-19 numbers in the county continue to drop, at or close to early-July levels as we go to press.
While we tend toward optimism, we’re not going to pretend this means it will all soon be gone and we can get back to whatever we remember normal as being from a time well over a year ago. What this really means is that further mutations are somewhere out there, that the idea that somehow the coronavirus will vanish over the horizon like some lost memory is at best doubtful.
We continue to urge caution, we continue to urge watchfulness. As pointed out last week, at least keep up with the hand washing. We’re going into the holiday season and a lot more close interaction as people get together. That’s good, we’re fans of people, but take the time to keep the germs from getting around.
Speaking of which, this is the time of year when the weather turns, of course. As was pointed out at the Clinton City Council meeting last week, by Fire Chief D.L. Webb, this is a great time, the perfect time, to check over the heaters before they get fired up for those first cold nights.
He also reminded that space heaters should not be plugged into terminal strips. Plug ‘em into the wall outlets. And while you’re plugging things into wall outlets, let’s keep the “six plugs in one socket thing” down to a zero count. Lots of ways for things to catch fire while the weather’s like this, and being careful, really, isn’t that hard.
Isn’t this hiring boom interesting? And while the drive-by of this is “bums on welfare,” we’re going with what’s taking place is actually more complicated than such bumper-sticker summaries.
These are complex times, of course, adding that the cost of raising a family these days keeps getting higher. After-school care, just that, can wipe a minimum-wage check smooth. Meanwhile the top 1 percent holds more wealth than the entire U.S. middle class – based upon the last census.
Once we get past the cartoon histrionics and the over-simplification we hope the topic of wages, work and, most important, worth can be addressed in a level-headed fashion.
Psalm 27: 1-3 (NIV)
Of David.
1 The Lord is my light and my salvation—
whom shall I fear?
The Lord is the stronghold of my life—
of whom shall I be afraid?
2 When the wicked advance against me
to devour[a] me,
it is my enemies and my foes
who will stumble and fall.
3 Though an army besiege me,
my heart will not fear;
though war break out against me,
even then I will be confident.
