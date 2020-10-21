The Van Buren County Democrat editorial board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen.
Vote
Early voting began Monday in Arkansas. Van Buren County supports early voting at the County Annex, on Highway 65 through Nov. 2, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 2 is the final day to early vote, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At this point, and with this level of access, there is no reason not to vote.
For: Alcohol Sales
The Van Buren County Democrat is in favor of the so-called wet vote’s passage.
This is not a position on alcohol consumption as much as it is a position on tax revenues for the county, a county which has been forced to make continued cut backs in recent years as revenues have diminished.
We have in the past supported the county going wet for that reason and continue to do so here. A county which has had to cut back support for senior meals in recent years, as one example, is a county which simply needs an increase in revenues. Alcohol sales would provide that.
For: Continuation of Hospital Sales Tax (Special Election on County Sales and Use Tax)
The Van Buren County Democrat is in favor of the continuation of the existing half-percent sales tax supporting the hospital.
Currently the hospital, Ozark Health, receives a half-percent sales tax toward the retirements of its bonds. This vote is for that tax to continue, the revenue targeted toward capitol improvements of the hospital going forward.
The county continues to work to attract business and continues to, in promoting itself, tout its local hospital as a quality-of-life issue in making a county decision. This is more-than fair, as Van Buren County has a good hospital, well staffed and equipped for medical needs, and a complimentary nursing home as well.
Medical care, as we all know, is expensive, especially when the costs of supporting infrastructure comes into play. From inside the building point to anything: The lighting, the heat and air system, food preparation, and then lighting, heat and air, and preparation which serves medical and surgical spaces. All of this is the quality of equipment which supports a quality of hospital such as Ozark Health.
Cheap skating on this now would be a mistake. Continuing to support the hospital, one of the best things about the county, is only logical. It is not an increase in tax, indeed it is a tax which has existed for some years in Van Buren County.
Others, more narrow minded, find nits to pick and declare the tax somehow unfair. They are wrong; they are short-sighted; they are willing to sacrifice a crown jewel of the county experience for their narrow interpretations.
We are in favor of the continuation; we are in favor of the hospital.
Psalm 37 (NIV) Of David
1 Do not fret because of those who are evil
or be envious of those who do wrong;
2 for like the grass they will soon wither,
like green plants they will soon die away.
3 Trust in the Lord and do good;
dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture.
4 Take delight in the Lord,
and he will give you the desires of your heart.
5 Commit your way to the Lord;
trust in him and he will do this:
6 He will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn,
your vindication like the noonday sun.
7 Be still before the Lord
and wait patiently for him;
do not fret when people succeed in their ways,
when they carry out their wicked schemes.
8 Refrain from anger and turn from wrath;
do not fret—it leads only to evil.
9 For those who are evil will be destroyed,
but those who hope in the Lord will inherit the land.
10 A little while, and the wicked will be no more;
though you look for them, they will not be found.
11 But the meek will inherit the land
and enjoy peace and prosperity.
