As of Monday, Oct. 25, “press time” as we call it in the biz, COVID-19 active infection rates in the county are down to June levels of 16 total infections. In light of this, we are rolling back weekly coverage of Coronavirus. We will keep tracking, but for the time being the worst of the most recent surge – in active infection terms – appears to be behind us.
We add, however, that as of Oct. 25, 42 in the county have died of the disease, meaning three in the past week when our last report took place. Which is to say, this thing is not over. It is no longer the critical-growth event of recent times, but it is not over. We encourage continued caution, including appropriate public health practices such as hand washing.
We will continue, as always, as a responsible news organization, to track public health issues and report should numbers and/or trends indicate a growing need for concern.
With that said, we are enjoying getting out in public more as events which were off limits a year ago get back to the normal of our time. Scare on the Square will take place in Clinton Sunday, and before that you have time to catch a play at the Clinton school, or make the run up to Fairfield Bay for its Halloween scavenger hunt (see the calendar section for details). Recent events in Shirley, case in point, were fun as people are getting back together.
It’s a relief; it’s a joy.
If you’re traveling on Highway 65 in the north part of the county, be aware lane placement due to the construction is changing. Some of those who had grown accustomed to crossing through construction before pulling out on the highway are now right on the highway as they pull out of their driveway.
We tell you this because habit is a funny thing and some people, used to the highway being organized one way and not the other, may pull out into traffic having forgotten about the changes. Be aware, be careful. It’s getting dark earlier and that’s not going to help a thing, while we’re on the topic.
8 For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light 9 (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth) 10 and find out what pleases the Lord. 11 Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. 12 It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. 13 But everything exposed by the light becomes visible – and everything that is illuminated becomes a light. 14 This is why it is said:
15 Be very careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, 16 making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. 17 Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is. 18 Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit, 19 speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord, 20 always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
