The editorial board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen
Go vote
Vote. Time is running out, with less than a week as you read this. We are impressed how relatively easy, and safe, it is to vote, a question of a few minutes out of our day.
However you feel about the current political climate, however you feel about government, we state this without exception: If you do not vote, you have done nothing to either change or support the situation at hand.
Do something. Vote.
Wear a mask
At this point the information is out there, well understood and verified over and over: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands.
The numbers tell the story: As expected, as projected, the COVID-19 disease is thriving as we go into the winter season, with infections back up to earlier levels, and no indication of them slacking off. This winter has all the markers of a very serious time for disease and its impact. Doing nothing, or worse, pretending it is not there and not getting worse, will hurt and possibly kill people.
Arkansas is seeing record-setting numbers for new infections just in the past week, with no indication of the rate of infection letting up.
One argument has been infections are going up due to more testing. This falls apart, however, when COVID-19 deaths, also climbing quickly, are factored in. Death from COVID-19 is not due to testing, it is due to a deadly disease. (And note that infection rate is exceeding testing rate.) We are concerned this number will continue to grow.
Which is why we wear a mask.
We have learned, going forward, about mask wear. It is not that bad. It has its drawbacks, and it takes some getting used to, but so do so many things and yet, somehow, civilization has managed to meeting other challenges in its past as it will this one. Ultimately, you are not being asked to do something difficult.
Here’s a tip: If your eyeglasses fog while wearing a mask, slide your glasses forward just a little bit, maybe a quarter-inch. No more fog. We see medical professionals (who wear masks constantly while doing life-saving critical work, and do not seem to suffer for the experience, by the way) who push the mask up higher on their nose in order to keep their glasses below the top of the mask for this same reason.
And with that in mind, wearing a mask over your mouth while not wearing one over your nose is the same as not wearing a mask. And you should wear a mask.
Your delicate physical condition does not allow you to wear a mask? We understand. Since you have a respiratory problem you certainly do not need to be out in public. Stay home. This is a time of pandemic and it is dangerous for you to be out and about without a mask.
2 Timothy 3: 1-17 (NIV)
But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2 People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.
6 They are the kind who worm their way into homes and gain control over gullible women, who are loaded down with sins and are swayed by all kinds of evil desires, 7 always learning but never able to come to a knowledge of the truth. 8 Just as Jannes and Jambres opposed Moses, so also these teachers oppose the truth. They are men of depraved minds, who, as far as the faith is concerned, are rejected. 9 But they will not get very far because, as in the case of those men, their folly will be clear to everyone.
A Final Charge to Timothy
10 You, however, know all about my teaching, my way of life, my purpose, faith, patience, love, endurance, 11 persecutions, sufferings—what kinds of things happened to me in Antioch, Iconium and Lystra, the persecutions I endured. Yet the Lord rescued me from all of them. 12 In fact, everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted, 13 while evildoers and impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. 14 But as for you, continue in what you have learned and have become convinced of, because you know those from whom you learned it, 15 and how from infancy you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. 16 All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, 17 so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.
