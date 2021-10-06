No place like here
We attend a lot of government meetings. But then of course we do, this is a newspaper and journalism has the duty of watching over government as one of its primary tasks. So, honestly, the fact that we go to a lot of meetings shouldn’t be news (as it were) to anyone.
But, to be honest: We’ve been seeing other counties. Reporting for The Van Buren County Democrat is not our only task, and so we travel about and attend government meetings in other places. We’re not going to name names (and you’ll see why in a moment) but we tell you this so we can add that our ability to compare the government operations of one county against the operations of another county comes from actually going forth and being there, being in the room, in other places.
And before we get to the punchline, let’s add to the point the journalism, especially an editorial on an opinion page is an opportunity to point out something that’s wrong, something that needs to be corrected, or at the least addressed. And yet we’re going to step outside that role for a moment, because we want to tell you about something which is going correctly, something worthy of applause or something like applause.
Government in Van Buren County is on the whole a model of cooperation and professionalism by its elected officials.
To that point: We attend these meetings, at times people disagree, when that happens debates take place. This is all done fairly and above board by people who are working strictly for the institution, a city or a county, they represent.
They are not, to make sure you get the point here, doing this for their political goals, for their buddies down at the bait shop or whatever it is, for narrow groups which are so typically attached to the political process, they are doing it for the office, not the office holder but the office, they represent.
So these debates ultimately come down to what is good for the city, what is good for the county.
We can assure you, from our own observation, this is not always the case in other places. But Van Buren County, among its many good points, has managed to organize itself into government bodies which care about Van Buren County.
We will continue to attend meetings and oversee operations, and advise you, the reader, of any changes to this circumstance.
Proverb 27: 1-7 (NIV)
Do not boast about tomorrow,
for you do not know what a day may bring.
2 Let someone else praise you, and not your own mouth;
an outsider, and not your own lips.
3 Stone is heavy and sand a burden,
but a fool’s provocation is heavier than both.
4 Anger is cruel and fury overwhelming,
but who can stand before jealousy?
5 Better is open rebuke
than hidden love.
6 Wounds from a friend can be trusted,
but an enemy multiplies kisses.
7 One who is full loathes honey from the comb,
but to the hungry even what is bitter tastes sweet.
