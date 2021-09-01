To be hosts
A couple big weeks coming up here, between the Chuckwagon Races and the County Fair. Lots of people coming into the area, some for the first time ever, and some of that group towing large if not elaborate trailers.
Presumably they won’t be as familiar with the area as those of us who are here week in and week out. With that said, let’s all take a moment or two to let people experience the friendly hospitality one can receive in Van Buren County.
Oh sure, you’re from around here so you know where the turn is, and you’re the industrious sort, always in a hurry, so you don’t care for having to wait for someone who’s on and off the brakes while they figure out which way to turn and when.
But hey, we can’t all be like you. Give a minute, show some hospitality, and most of all, make that hospitality part of the welcome. Show a little patience, make ‘em want to come back next year.
And if you are one of those just visiting: Welcome.
COVID-19
The good news is the numbers have stopped climbing. The bad news is the numbers are not, at this point, lowering. The most striking news is that those being impacted by the disease seem to be closer to us than those of last winter’s peak, meaning the disease is closer to us than it’s been.
We are long on record that masks and vaccines are a good idea. We continue with that position, only to add that if it is not a position you hold, well, we’ve grown tired of the back and forth. Still, whatever (legitimate, valid) precautions you are taking you should continue to take. We are not out of this thing yet.
Ephesians 2: 14-22 (NIV)
14 For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility, 15 by setting aside in his flesh the law with its commands and regulations. His purpose was to create in himself one new humanity out of the two, thus making peace, 16 and in one body to reconcile both of them to God through the cross, by which he put to death their hostility. 17 He came and preached peace to you who were far away and peace to those who were near. 18 For through him we both have access to the Father by one Spirit.
19 Consequently, you are no longer foreigners and strangers, but fellow citizens with God’s people and also members of his household, 20 built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the chief cornerstone. 21 In him the whole building is joined together and rises to become a holy temple in the Lord. 22 And in him you too are being built together to become a dwelling in which God lives by his Spirit.
