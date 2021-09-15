Another Junior Livestock Auction this past Saturday. It reminds us, as it does every year, how deep the agriculture roots are in Van Buren County (please pardon the pun) and the outright usefulness of programs like 4-H and FFA in giving our young people a (well established) path to follow.
A member of the editorial board who spends a lot of time engaged in prison ministry points out that he can’t recall ever running into an inmate with a strong background in either one of those programs.
But let’s take this a step further: The teachers and administrators in these programs make it what they are. To the one we note that these same teachers don’t just punch the clock and walk through it, but instead they engage with the process, with the students, with the student goals, with the education. Teachers are critical, of course, in producing our best young people, and the Ag teachers ‘round these parts are doing their part.
And sure, the parents. Time and again we saw someone showing the result of their hard work, and unfailingly their biggest support was the family. Certainly the good news in all this can not be acknowledged without pointing to the role family plays in raising our best young people.
But finally, let’s take a minute and thank the volunteers. And while we’re at it, let’s cast a large net here. Sure, the volunteers who were on site and pitching in here and there allowed the event to go on as well as it did, and thanks to those people. But then also the business people and community groups which donated to the event, giving it, end of the day, a reason for taking place. (Imagine there being no bidders, or no one to help with the equipment. This would be a way different editorial under those circumstances.)
The great American hobby these days is being fretful, and those who’ve been sucked into that mode of thought often have some (long-winded) thing about “the kids today” and how the wheels are coming off the wagon and everything’s going to get worse.
They’re wrong, they’re so wrong.
You can go to the Junior Livestock Auction and see participants, in some cases multi-generation participants, proudly displaying what they grew out in the Van Buren County countryside and realize part of what’s being grown, a big part, is the next generation of citizens. And realize things are looking good for the county.
1 Peter 3:8
Finally, all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.