Reasons and excuses
We, early on in this pandemic thing, were big on editorials about masks. Later, being the overall grateful sorts as we are, we were happy to report the availability of vaccines and thanked the appropriate people for making it all possible.
Later, as things continued to wind out, we encouraged people to get vaccinated. We all know how that went, with the county lagging behind the state lagging behind the country in the percent of the population getting vaccinated.
And we’ve generally stopped fretting over the numbers. Oh, we continue to report them, but we’ve long ago given up on teaching horses to swim (it gets you wet and annoys the horse). You should get vaccinated, but if you don’t, well, free country, have at it.
But, but, then we say the numbers this past weekend. In America 1 out of 500 has died due to COVID-19. In Arkansas, the state which lags, we’re at 1 in 400.
And sure, you expect us to make some tear-flecked shrill call to go get vaxxed, but no, that’s for horses’ swim coaches. We do, however, make this point, and it’s from one of the best pieces of advice we’d ever gotten in our lives: Don’t confuse excuses for reasons.
Now, we’re not going to be so condescending as to describe the difference between excuses and reasons, and will only state those differences exist. If you are of the unvaxxed, we ask you to consider your motivations and determine, as the death count of this thing continues to click right along, if your justification is a reason or excuse.
The pit of despair
We’ve long been on record that what Facebook has done for political conversation is roughly akin to what torches and pitchforks did for political conversation in an earlier time. (Along the line of what mold has done for bread storage, or broken glass for walking barefoot, and so forth.)
But we note that the Fairfield Bay community seems to be especially drawn into this digital axe grinding as a handful of its citizens spend what must be hours out of every day castigating other members of the community using that digital platform.
Y’all, it’s a bad look.
Joel 2: 21-24
Surely he has done great things!
21 Do not be afraid, land of Judah;
be glad and rejoice.
Surely the Lord has done great things!
22 Do not be afraid, you wild animals,
for the pastures in the wilderness are becoming green.
The trees are bearing their fruit;
the fig tree and the vine yield their riches.
23 Be glad, people of Zion,
rejoice in the Lord your God,
for he has given you the autumn rains
because he is faithful.
He sends you abundant showers,
both autumn and spring rains, as before.
24 The threshing floors will be filled with grain;
the vats will overflow with new wine and oil.
