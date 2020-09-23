It’s time to plan for Election Day
This editorial expresses the views of the Van Buren County Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen.
In these complex times, make plans now to vote in the general election. Election Day is 45 days away. With the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to plan in advance how you will cast your ballot.
The governor and secretary of state have allowed for concerns over COVID-19 to be a valid reason to vote absentee. Mailing in an absentee ballot is safe and easy, but it is important to request your absentee ballots now and send them in as soon as possible to make sure they arrive in time to be counted.
For absentee ballots, call County Clerk Pam Bradford’s office: 501-745-8683 or 501-745-6995.
The state and county have also taken measures to ensure anyone who wants to vote in person can do so safely. The secretary of state has provided personal protective equipment (PPE) which will be available at all vote centers during early voting and on Election Day.
Early voting starts Oct. 19, taking place at the county annex on Highway 65.
We recommend voting early. There are usually few or no people in line. It’s safe and convenient and leaves no room for doubt as to whether your ballot will arrive on time to be counted.
Anyone who hasn’t registered to vote has just 16 days left to do by the deadline of Oct. 5. Again, check with the county clerk’s office in the County Annex.
Colossians 3:12-17 (ESV)
12 Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, 13 bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. 14 And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. 15 And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful. 16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God. 17 And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.
Matthew 7: 1-6 (NIV)
Judging Others
“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.
3 “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? 4 How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? 5 You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.
6 “Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.
