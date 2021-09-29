The only thing constant is range
Expectations moving into this week were a report on the congressional redistricting plans, for which Van Buren County is something of a pawn in the game.
The fact is reporting is difficult. The debate is underway and ongoing and the outcome remains to be determined. The only thing to maintain on top of this, however, is that political districts are expected to change going into the next election.
The real interest, and alas a question we’re not able to answer this early in the game, is where this is going to leave the county once boundaries are established. All we can do from here is assure that we’re going to keep an eye on it and, once it’s all determined, report on the new district boundaries. The impact, however, is a little trickier, and the ultimate tell will not be until after the next election.
On the road
We bring this up time and again this time of year, but it bears repeating: It’s getting cooler and we can expect deer to spend more time camping out on the roads, as it were. Be careful.
Adding that as the wet weather becomes more common, state law has it – as it should – that windshield wipers in use mean your headlights should be on.
Matthew 6: 25-34 (NIV)
25 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? 26 Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? 27 Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?
28 “And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. 29 Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. 30 If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you—you of little faith? 31 So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ 32 For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. 33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. 34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
