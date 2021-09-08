A pleasant chuckwagon
A couple quick stops by the Chuckwagon Race this weekend told us that if nothing else, the event is growing. We don’t have the final numbers in front of us at press time, but the crowd – based on appearances – was the largest ever.
And the level of organization was up to the challenge, itself being a better organized event than previous years.
And yes yes, we hear the stories of years gone by, of problems as the cowboys come to town. If there was any of that, we didn’t see it, we didn’t hear about it, and a quick review of court records tell us no problems warranted any major reaction. It was a quiet event, all said and done, and brought a lot of people to the county.
Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock reported the weekend “went off without a hitch.”
No wrecks, none, throughout the event, Murdock said, the most problem-free ‘races weekend yet.
And a lot of people, a lot of sales at cash registers, is good news.
All’s Fair
And it’s fair time. Get out there, get a corn dog, take a ride, throw a ball or whatever, and swing through and see the efforts of the young men and women in our community. The livestock is always impressive, and we expect it will be just as impressive this year. The displays in the halls, of artists, of homemakers of all ages, of a various and impressive range of talents is always interesting, and reminds us of how many talented people we have around here.
See you there.
