Point of order
This comes up from time-to-time and stands repeating, if only to make sure we’re all on the same page (which we realize is a pun).
This is an editorial on the opinion page. This is an opinion. Because it is an editorial, and unsigned, it is the opinion of the newspaper, the institution. This is always the case when an item is labeled “Editorial,” and that item will always appear on the opinion page.
Nearby this piece, also on the opinion page, are columns. These are the opinions of their respective writers. Often these opinions are coupled with, and at times led by, insights. We will not always agree with a columnist, but we will always agree with their ability to put up a well-formed and cohesive argument to their opinion.
You’ll note a cartoon on the editorial page. This is an opinion expressed as a cartoon. The person who drew it, the cartoonist, is in effect a columnist. We also, at times, publish letters. In fact we encourage them. These are the opinions of the letter-writer.
On occasion and for various reasons, a column might appear on other than the opinion page. When that happens the columns appear elsewhere in the paper. They remain the product of the columnists, as such they remain opinions.
Ah, but now we’re disucssing the core of the newspaper, what’s going on at other pages than this: The news.
News exists in a fairly stark place. A news story is made up of facts, period. These things (that thing) happened at these times and places and people at the scene had this reaction. That’s pretty much it. Our role here is going to find out things and reporting back to you what we found out. We attend meetings, we read reports, we talk to people, we report back and keep our opinion to ourselves: News.
At times we have a reaction to news, and the reporter writes a column. At times the newspaper as an institution has a reaction to the news, and the opinion is written as an editorial. But the news, the retelling of facts, that’s not opinion. That happened. We’re sharing that (those) fact (facts) with you – week in and week out.
We point all this out because we’re all about precise language and its application. “An article in the newspaper,” to use popular phrasing, could be an editorial, a column or a news story. These are each different things from different places.
