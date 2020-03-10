The germs
Well the latest thing is blaming “the media” for coronovirus fears.
You can imagine how we fell about this. Because of course not. There is a pandemic underway, it is impacting entire countries, entire populations, and, based on that fact alone, is serious.
Otherwise somehow “the media” is in on this with, oh, say, Italy, or China, or both, or more than that. And if you believe that, if you believe that is the case, then you likely believe the moon landing was a hoax and honestly at this point you’re safe to stop reading. You’re lost to your own rhetoric anyway.
It really comes down to, there has to be a fall guy.. And, since one can blame “the media” without calling out a particular person, then “the media” is today’s fall guy.
Here’s an inverse of the story: The Spanish Flu pandemic took place in 1918. It had, about a 2 percent mortality rate.
It took place, and spread, during a global war. People were traveling, and those travelers, namely soldiers, were being closely packed together when they got where they were going.
(Packed together, traveling across cultures … flown anywhere lately? In our modern times, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 was an all-time record, with over 225,000 international flights in the air that day – one, single, day. An Airbus 320 holds about 180 passengers, an Airbus 380, those double-decker jobs? They can run with up to 868 passengers – packed in like cattle.)
But we digress.
One of the reasons Spanish Flu spread as it did as, in what it saw as a duty to the war effort, newspapers when out of the way to not report the bad news about the flu, about increasing infection and mortality rates. Bad for morale, don’t you know. That’s the inverse, of “the media” of that time going out of its way not to report on what was taking place globally.
About one-third of the world population wound up infected.
Another interesting tidbit: It was known as The Spanish Flu because Spain, neutral in the war, was more open in reporting about the flu’s impact in the country. Morale was something different in that neutral country. Spain actually had a lesser mortality rate as a percent of population than nearby Italy or Portugal, but word about Spain got out there more and faster and hence it was named “The Spanish Flu.”
All this to make the point that a censored press (“the media”) led to increasing infection rates. A press that only gave the good news, or framed the news in an “everything’s fine” frame led to, ultimately, higher death rates.
And all this, and somewhere someone is making the point: “Yeah, but what about the stock market? What about the politics of this thing? Shouldn’t the media be concerned about the impact on financial markets? The win-loss of political futures?”
Some things are more important than money, some things are more important than the person you like or don’t like and their political office. This is a real public health event, not a contrived act of propaganda, certainly not one to a political end.
This is a serious virus. It’s not, thankfully, of that great an impact in Arkansas and public health officials are keeping a close eye on the unfolding situation, with practical plans in place should its spread grow.
Meanwhile, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well. Don’t panic. Going to the store and buying as much stuff as you can get your hands on might feel gratifying, but ultimately won’t do a whole lot to keep you well.
Don’t panic. You can say you read that in the paper.
1 Peter 3:8-22 (NIV)
Suffering for Doing Good
8 Finally, all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble. 9 Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing. 10 For,
“Whoever would love life
and see good days
must keep their tongue from evil
and their lips from deceitful speech.
11 They must turn from evil and do good;
they must seek peace and pursue it.
12 For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous
and his ears are attentive to their prayer,
but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.”
13 Who is going to harm you if you are eager to do good? 14 But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. “Do not fear their threats; do not be frightened.” 15 But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect, 16 keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander. 17 For it is better, if it is God’s will, to suffer for doing good than for doing evil. 18 For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit. 19 After being made alive, he went and made proclamation to the imprisoned spirits – 20 to those who were disobedient long ago when God waited patiently in the days of Noah while the ark was being built. In it only a few people, eight in all, were saved through water, 21 and this water symbolizes baptism that now saves you also – not the removal of dirt from the body but the pledge of a clear conscience toward God. It saves you by the resurrection of Jesus Christ, 22 who has gone into heaven and is at God’s right hand – with angels, authorities and powers in submission to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.