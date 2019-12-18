Things in other places
You – the sort of news-attentive person who reads the editorials – may have noticed something big going on in the news, specifically in national political news, specifically regarding national politics.
Currently underway are, of course, the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Other newspapers have covered this event, and continue to cover this event, at some great length, at some great depth and breadth. These are what’s called in the trade “national newspapers,” that is newspapers with the staffing and otherwise resources to keep up with, well, national news – and an impeachment is most certainly national news.
National news; national, that’s the key word here.
These same newspapers have developed and announced an editorial position about the impeachment, in a number of cases if they favor the impeachment or if they do not. They have the luxury of making such pronouncements. The same resources which allows them to send reporters hither and yon to cover national events is the same well from which they enjoy having a stand-alone opinion and editorial section. Here people meet, go over whatever needs to be gone over, and declares the newspaper’s opinion on the subject at hand.
(Grousers see this, that the editorial board makes a position, and declare that because of that position the newspaper is somehow incapable of fair reporting on the matter. This is nonsense of course, but then blaming the messenger is one of the favored tactics of that sort of individual.)
And this sort of opinion making-and-announcing has led to others announcing. Certainly that guy you barely know has made some exclamation-laden post on social media, and we suspect these national papers have inspired smaller newspapers, weekly newspapers perhaps, community newspapers, to make their own pronouncement supporting or decrying the impeachment and its proceedings. We are not one of those newspapers; we will not make such a pronouncement.
We embrace the constitutional freedoms which allow national news publications to take up editorial positions. We, however, simply will not participate in making one regarding the impeachment.
This is a community newspaper and impeachment is something, frankly, off our beat, outside our area.
And God bless America.
Fake news
We note the based-on-a-true story Richard Jewell movie had a terrible opening weekend. Good.
The movie is based upon (based upon, based) the Richard Jewell who was a factor in the 1996 Olympics bombing, saving many lives. He was at one point suspected of being the bomber and went through a living hell as he became the topic of so many bad television shows and hack journalism events.
What offends us about the movie: At one point a female reporter, based upon (that word again) an actual reporter, Kathy Scruggs, sleeps with an FBI agent source to get “the scoop.”
This never happened. Scruggs did what reporters do, went out and got the information using reporter skills.
But of course it’s important to use a tired sexist troupe to titillate and move the story line forward. (You have to wonder if the scene about her going out to the kitchen to make sandwiches while the men-folk worked out problems wasn’t left on the cutting-room floor for time.)
And by “important” we mean “not important” and by “not important” we mean “good this provincial story-shaping isn’t making money for the people who put it together.” We say it’s time, in telling stories about modern people doing modern things, where we can actually use female roles in the story as using skill and intellect to get the job done.
Luke 1:5-25 (NIV)
The Birth of John the Baptist Foretold
5 In the time of Herod king of Judea there was a priest named Zechariah, who belonged to the priestly division of Abijah; his wife Elizabeth was also a descendant of Aaron. 6 Both of them were righteous in the sight of God, observing all the Lord’s commands and decrees blamelessly. 7 But they were childless because Elizabeth was not able to conceive, and they were both very old.
8 Once when Zechariah’s division was on duty and he was serving as priest before God, 9 he was chosen by lot, according to the custom of the priesthood, to go into the temple of the Lord and burn incense. 10 And when the time for the burning of incense came, all the assembled worshipers were praying outside.
11 Then an angel of the Lord appeared to him, standing at the right side of the altar of incense. 12 When Zechariah saw him, he was startled and was gripped with fear. 13 But the angel said to him: “Do not be afraid, Zechariah; your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to call him John. 14 He will be a joy and delight to you, and many will rejoice because of his birth, 15 for he will be great in the sight of the Lord. He is never to take wine or other fermented drink, and he will be filled with the Holy Spirit even before he is born. 16 He will bring back many of the people of Israel to the Lord their God. 17 And he will go on before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous – to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.”
18 Zechariah asked the angel, “How can I be sure of this? I am an old man and my wife is well along in years.”
19 The angel said to him, “I am Gabriel. I stand in the presence of God, and I have been sent to speak to you and to tell you this good news. 20 And now you will be silent and not able to speak until the day this happens, because you did not believe my words, which will come true at their appointed time.”
21 Meanwhile, the people were waiting for Zechariah and wondering why he stayed so long in the temple. 22 When he came out, he could not speak to them. They realized he had seen a vision in the temple, for he kept making signs to them but remained unable to speak.
23 When his time of service was completed, he returned home. 24 After this his wife Elizabeth became pregnant and for five months remained in seclusion. 25 “The Lord has done this for me,” she said. “In these days he has shown his favor and taken away my disgrace among the people.”
