This special time
Obviously, this, the editorial, is the place in the newspaper to get into the weeds, to decide what’s a just and true action and then to, sure, act upon it. And we’re doing that here, we are, but wanted to take a moment and do it from a step back, the 10,000 foot view.
We cover a lot of meetings, we spend a lot of time in government offices. We talk to people, elected officials not in the least, who do the work, who put in the time.
They know things, they learn things, they sweat the details. Is there enough money? Will the new installation meet standards? What are the standards? What’s to be done next? And after that? What was done before?
And they hear about this and that, small, minor, seemingly inconsequential things which, end of the day, matter.
After all: We turn the faucet, clean water comes out, turn the light switch, and lights, we have streets we can travel on, and if someone gets in the way of our relative comfort we have law enforcement and first responders, fire departments, organizations which will open that way to its intended path as decided by the detail-sweaters.
Consider, then, here from our lofty height, the gift, of those who give of themselves to keep us clean and dry (both practically and metaphorically), safe and secure. We live in an orderly place, a nation of laws, and enjoy peace and security. We enjoy these things because people give of themselves.
It is a wonderful gift. Thank you, to them. We may not always agree with them, we may not see eye-to-eye on a given issue, but undeniably you are willing to give of yourself, and that is a beautiful gift and one which deserves our thanks.
Isaiah 7:14-15
14 Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.
Matthew 1:20-23
20 But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. 21 She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”
22 All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: 23 “The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means “God with us”).
Luke 2:1-21
The Birth of Jesus
In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. 2 (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) 3 And everyone went to their own town to register.
4 So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. 5 He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. 6 While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, 7 and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.
8 And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. 9 An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. 10 But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. 11 Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. 12 This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
13 Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,
14 “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
15 When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”
16 So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. 17 When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, 18 and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. 19 But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. 20 The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told.
21 On the eighth day, when it was time to circumcise the child, he was named Jesus, the name the angel had given him before he was conceived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.