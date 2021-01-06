Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
The editorial originally ran in the Log Cabin Democrat Jan. 2.
The Log Cabin Democrat set some goals for 2021 that we would like to share with our readers. We achieved some of what we had planned for 2020, despite the pandemic throwing a wrench into those plans. We re-established our editorial board and have written a weekly editorial. We were able to meet with area nonprofits to ask about their needs and what challenges they faced trying to serve those in need under unusual circumstances. We met with candidates in local and state races and made endorsements.
However, we were limited in what we could cover in the community. Many events were canceled or held virtually. We remain committed to being a community newspaper. In 2021, as people begin to get vaccinated and, hopefully, the coronavirus gets under control, there will be more local events to cover. The Log Cabin Democrat will be there. We look forward to attending events, taking photos, interviewing people and getting out of the office, rather than watching on Zoom or calling sources from our desks.
We will be bringing back Police Beat, a reader favorite, beginning later this week. We plan to launch a podcast, Conway on The Record, with producer Drew Mitchell. We will release more details about the podcast at a later date. Our editor Jeanette Anderton will begin writing an editor’s column.
We plan to reinstate a Reader Advisory Board. It is helpful to have a group of readers tell us where we can improve and to let us know about news we may have heard about. We can’t cover it if we don’t know about it.
We will be coordinating with our sister papers in the region to do in-depth stories that we will localize. Later this month, we will run our first concerted effort – a series on broadband. We plan for our next collaboration to address food insecurity with a series in April.
Overall, our goal for the year is to be a good community partner by providing information that local residents need and covering the stories that our audience likes to read.
Micah 6:8 (NIV)
He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.
And what does the Lord require of you?
To act justly and to love mercy
and to walk humbly with your God.
