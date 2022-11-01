The women from the Formosa Extension Homemakers (EH) Club hosted a chili supper on Saturday to raise money to support the community center.
Holly Linck, Ann Mann, Donna Sherrod, Patsy Ward, Anna Harness, Linda Fisher, Kathy Weaver, Earlene Brecheen, Sammie Story, Micky Germolous and DeLane Story helped with the fundraiser.
“We want to thank everyone who attended, and also everyone who bought tickets on the quilt,” Ward said.
Ann Mann of the Formosa EH Club presented the quilt to Denice Hill on Monday. Hill was the lucky winner of the drawing on Saturday night.
