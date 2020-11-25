CLINTON — It was a relatively short meeting for the Van Buren County Quorum Court at its regular session Nov. 19.
The meeting included the presentation of awards to the Election Commission members, as well as the passage of an emergency ordinance providing pay for the three. The court also heard from the Van Buren County Judge Dales James regarding the county’s preparation of roads going into winter.
Election commission
The three election commissioners, Jim Kirkendoll, Janice Sundelin and Phillip Ellis, were presented framed certificates of recognition for their work during the recent general election. Two of the commissioners were appointed just after early voting started when two then-members of the three-member commission resigned.
The certificates, signed by Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, commemorated the three for their hard work in meeting the challenge of the election after their appointment while the election was underway.
The commissioners “Really stepped up” in order to meet requirements, James said as the certificates were presented.
During the meeting an emergency ordinance was passed allowing the commissioners to be paid $10 an hour for their work during the election. The ordinance was a change from the typical pay-by-meeting for commissioners, required as two of the three, Kirkendoll and Sundelin were appointed while the election was underway.
Normally an election commission meeting is held and commissioners are paid for attending.
“We didn’t see any sense of calling a meeting every time we came to work,” Kirkendoll told the court.
The commissioners worked approximately 75-80 hours during the election, the court was told.
Justice Dell Holt, who sponsored the emergency ordinance, pointed out that paying the commissioners by the hour instead of for every time they met saved the county about $1,000 during the recent election cycle.
The county election commission went through several cycles this year, beginning with the resignation of the then-commissioners after an emergency meeting of the Quorum Court in February when it was found the commission had spent its 2020 budget. The number of meetings was a factor in the expense.
A second round of resignations came with the start of early voting in the county, when two of the three members of the commission resigned citing lack of cooperation from the county. At least two commissioners are required to certify the votes in an election.
Roads
James fielded several questions about county roads operations.
He confirmed that the county gravel pit remained in operation to the point of selling stone to surrounding counties.
Work on Archey Road included the county getting a bridge for the road, supplied by Arkansas Department of Transportation, “for free,” James said.
The bridge was being replaced by the state which offered the bridge to any interested counties. James said he accepted the offer for Van Buren County to use on the Archey Road project. Bridge installation wold take place next year, James said.
The Archey project included 27 culverts being installed, the entire project being supported by grant funding.
Peyton Mountain Road is also a grant-funded project. The bottomless arch will soon be installed. The project has required roughly 15,000 tons of fill.
County roads are being spot-bladed to smooth them out in preparation for winter weather, James said.
Current road projects scheduled:
Pinewood Road (Drainage issues)
Rumley Road (Major drainage issues)
Rex Road (Needs base material)
Happy Road (Soft-spot areas need road base)
Possum Walk (Bad hill)
In other Quorum Court matters
The increase in COVID-19 cases is creating a space situation in the jail, Sheriff Lucas Emberton said. The county has worked with Cleburne County in sharing space to allow 14 day quarantine, Emeberton said.
The sheriff’s department has recently hired a new investigator as well as promoted a deputy to a drug task force role.
An increase in received fees and increasing revenues from solid waste allowed the county to transfer an additional $32,300 and $27,348 into the budgets for those departments.
Joye Hawk was appointed to the Library Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.