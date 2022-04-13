To vote absentee in the 2022 primary election, call the county clerk’s voter registration office at 501-745-vote (8683) or stop by 1414 HWY 65 s, Suite 131. An absentee voter application is required once a year.
April 25: Deadline to Register to Vote
Early Voting for the 2022 Primary Election at the Courthouse Annex.
May 9-13, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.,
May 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.,
May 16-20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
May 21, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
May 23, 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
Election Day for the 2022 Primary Election: May 24.
You may vote at any Polling Center:
Van Buren County Library-289 Factory Rd, Clinton
Bee Branch VFD-11214 Hwy 65 S, Bee Branch
Dennard VFD-13774 Hwy 65 N, Dennard
Fairfield Bay Baptist Church-481 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay
Important dates:
May 9: Deadline for a Designated Bearer to pick-up a Ballot for up to 2 Voters.
May 12: Anyone running for a City/Town position can begin to Circulate Petitions.
May 17: Deadline to file an Absentee Ballot Application by mail/fax. An absentee ballot application is required yearly.
May 20: Deadline to Transfer your Voter Registration from County to County to vote in the 2022 Primary Election.
May 20: Deadline to file an Absentee Voter Application in-person.
May 23: Anyone running for a City/Town position will need to File Petitions by noon.
