Elevate Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation celebrates its grand opening at 131 Bone Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. The company offers services in cardiac rehab, gait and mobility, work hardening, post-COVID rehab, endurance training, concussion prevention, spine health, strength training, post-OP rehab, oncology rehab, Tri-wave light therapy, massage therapy and Parkinson’s Clinic Big and Boxing to mention a few. For more information, call 501-745-5010.

