Elizabeth Anna Stripling

On the crisp, cold morning of February 5, 2022, as the sun shone brightly on the icy landscape, Elizabeth Anna “Jean” Simpson Stripling escaped the ravages of Multiple Sclerosis and Covid to fly into the arms of Jesus.
Awaiting her there were her parents, Noah and Nettie (Sublett) Simpson, her brothers; Dan Simpson and Sherrill (Bud) Simpson, her brother-in-law and sister, Bill and Shirley (Simpson) Cates, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Eva Striping.
Jean was born on January 16, 1947, in Barney, Arkansas. She graduated from Enola High School and went on to attend Arkansas State Teacher’s College in Conway where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career in Cabot, Arkansas in 1968. In 1989 she moved to Clinton, Arkansas and taught there until her retirement in 1996. She loved children and over the years she touched many young lives.
Over her lifetime she carried many titles: wife, mom, grandma, aunt, sister, daughter, teacher, and friend. She embraced each title with open arms and an open heart. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and her unfailing love for her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years and love of her life, Darrell Stripling, their son, Ryan Stripling and three grandchildren; Davis, Anna Claire and Jesse Faye Stripling of Clinton, who were the light of her world. She will also be fondly remembered by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Robing Stripling, sisters-in-law, Sue Simpson and Alma Crawford, along with her nieces and nephews who each thought they were her favorite.
Graveside services at Quattlebaum Cemetery will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Quattlebaum Cemetery Fund in her memory.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
