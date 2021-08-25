Elsa Ellen Ott, 79, of Clinton, Arkansas went to be with her Lord on August 17, 2021 with her beloved family by her side. She was born June 27, 1942 to the late Cecil and Edna (Reynolds) Allen in Naylor, Missouri.
Elsa is preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Ott, three brothers; Jerry, Cecil, and Wesley Allen, five sisters; Barbara and Jewel Allen, Ethel Reynolds, Mary Rousch, and Norma Allen.
Elsa and her husband owned several businesses including Fins, Feathers, and Fur, Ott’s TV and Appliance Repair and the old Clinton movie theatre that was located in downtown. She was a sweet lady and loved her family and life in general. Elsa always had a smile for you.
Left to cherish Elsa’s memory are her children; Sandra Mae Main, Brenda Brown (Frank), Johnny Wilson, Marsha Wilson (John Herring), grandchildren; Amanda Crocket, Colter Brown, Robert Main, Dylan Wilson, Paden Brown, Megan Traffanstedt, Blake Traffanstedt, eight great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
The family will have a private memorial service in her honor at a later date.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
