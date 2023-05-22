Clintons’ Brody Emberton ended his brilliant Yellowjacket career in style winning the Arkansas State Decathlon Championship.
Emberton bested the state’s best track and field athletes in 10 events over a two-day period Wednesday and Thursday in Fayetteville. In one of the closest finishes in decathlon history Emberton defeated Cooper Williams of Fayetteville high school 6429 to 6425 with the championship coming down to the 10th and final event the 1500-meter run. Emberton becomes the first Yellowjacket in school history to win the state decathlon championship.
Emberton was one of 69 athletes competing in the decathlon, which includes athletes from all six classifications. The event includes four running events and six field events in which points are awarded to each athlete based on the athlete’s performance in each event. Emberton finished in the top 10 of the discus (second), high jump (fifth), long jump (fifth), 110-meter hurdles (sixth), and shot point (10th). At the end of day one Emberton stood in 4th place. On day two, Emberton opened with the 110-meter hurdles, one of his best events on the season, and the sixth-place finish created momentum for the day. Two events helped to separate Emberton from Williams one was Brody’s 39-foot throw in the shot put and his phenomenal 154’ 06” throw in the discus, a full 18 feet farther than he threw the discus in the 4A State Track Meet. That set the stage for one final dramatic event, the 1500-meter run.
As Emberton toed the line for the 1500-meter run, an event that he doesn’t compete in during the regular season, he was 130 points out of first place but also knowing he had to hold off Williams who was hot on his heels. Emberton more than likely would need to run the 1500 meters in under five minutes to win the championship. The final five minutes of his Yellowjacket career would prove memorable as Emberton stayed within striking distance of Williams and finished the 1500 meters in just under five minutes at 4:57:47 and winning the championship by a mere four points.
Emberton arguably had the single greatest season of any Yellowjacket athlete in school history. Emberton was named All-State in three different sports – basketball, football and track and field. In football, he helped lead the Jackets to its seventh straight playoff appearance while becoming the school’s first 1000-yard receiver. In basketball, he averaged more than 20 points per game and was selected to play in the Arkansas High School All-Star Game. In track and field, Brody qualified for six different events in the 4A State Track Meet as well as competing in the Meet of Champions. Emberton has signed to play basketball next season for Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock.
Three other Clinton athletes competed in the Heptathlon and Decathlon. Lady Yellowjackets competing in the Heptathlon were senior Kinley Keith and junior Maddie Cabana while sophomore Eli Henson competed in the Decathlon. The Yellowjacket Track and Field program is directed by Jessie Wilson, and he is assisted by Kelli Wilson, Jordan Benson and Joe Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.