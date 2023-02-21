Emily Estell Neighbours passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by family holding her hands as she left to meet Jesus. She was born at Rabbit Ridge, Arkansas, on July 27, 1929, to the late Edgar and Maggie Granger Payne.
Emily loved to crochet. One of her favorite things to do was to crochet blankets for all of the children in her family. This is one thing that certainly kept her busy, and she was very talented at it. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and reading.
She is preceded in death by nine sisters, Louella Yeager, Marvelle Payne, Oneta Bird, Eva Lou Payne, Barbara Crull, Daisy Nelson, Joyce Venable, Peggy Watkins and Norma Payne; and six brothers, James Payne, Winston Payne, Earl Payne, Thomas Payne, Royce Payne and Charles Payne; one son, Bobby Williams; and one grandson, Bobby Ogden.
She is survived by two sisters, Katherine Grigg of Rogers, Arkansas, and Judy Simmons of Morrilton, Arkansas; two sons, Charles ‘Choctaw Ed’ Williams of Bee Branch, Arkansas, and Edgar (Jan) Williams of Truman, Arkansas; one daughter, Emma Louise (Robert) Whiter of Rosebud, Arkansas; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members too numerous to count, and friends.
Clinton Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
