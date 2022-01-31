Emmett Dale Shull,78 of Shirley, Arkansas passed from this life surrounded by his loved ones on January 19, 2022. Dale, as he was known all his life, was born in Heber Springs, Arkansas to Emmett Wilkerson and Inez (Stark) Shull. Dale was raised in the Davis Special Community and attended Shirley public schools until he graduated in 1963.
After graduation Dale did some traveling out west to Arizona on a motorcycle. He returned to Arkansas where he began Barber school in Little Rock, after a brief apprenticeship in Wynne Arkansas, he returned to Shirley and established Dale’s Barber Service where he continued business for 50+ years. Dale met Vallie Kay Treat in April 1968 and they were married in August of that year. They have 3 children: Eric Dale (Samantha) Shull of Shirley; Justin Wade (Melody) Shull of Vilonia; and a daughter Dana Kay (Adam) Eppes of Clinton. His children gave him 13 grandchildren: Danielle, Steven, Patience, Derrick, Brittney, Damieon, Riley, Braeden, Wayde, Jesse, Carter, M.J. and Jaxen.
Dale was a member of Shirley Church of Christ. Over his life he enjoyed serving his patrons of his Barbershop in Shirley. He raised cattle and farmed the land passed down to him from his grandparents which his children farm today. Dale enjoyed classic cars and could spot one a mile away. After retiring he enjoyed trips to surrounding communities with his wife and enjoying time with his children, grandchildren, and his faithful Border Collie, Heidi.
