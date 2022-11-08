Over the past two years, the volunteer Fire and EMS departments of Fairfield Bay serving within their fire district, have been the target of considerable controversy. The department’s loss of a substantial number of volunteers due to various reasons, has Fire and EMS seeking to fill ranks. Fire Chief Doni Hovick would like to see the number of first responders double from the current total.
Chief Hovick and the volunteers of the district are all “out there to try and help people and get them to the best place we can,” Hovick said.
In opening, Mayor Linda Duncan requested to discuss the current contract with Survival Flight and the changes the city is seeking to this contract that will be implemented Jan. 1, 2023. The current contract with Survival Flight includes one staffed Advanced Life Support (ALS), and two staffed ALS units in Clinton. The changes to the contract will now include one staffed ALS unit and three staffed ALS units in Clinton, with the FFB unit being housed in the available Department of Public Services building located at 101 Little Rock Dr.
“Survival Flight will bring the DPS building up to their standards for their employees at their expense,” Duncan said.
Fairfield Bay has agreed to lease this space to Survival Flight for $300 per month. Mayor Duncan reiterated that Survival Flight was primarily chosen due to the fact they are not seeking any subsidy for the first two years of the five-year contract and will reevaluate the subsidy after the first two years.
Mayor Duncan said that Survival Flight Insurance now includes coverage for helicopter and ground services, and residents should sign up as soon as possible.
Deb Ivanor, member of the EMS Facility Board with a background as a trauma surgical nurse said she is concerned with the differences in operating procedures and equipment continuity between FFB Fire District systems and Survival Flight.
“What is the training program so that we can get it out to the public?” she asked.
In response, Tawny Long, newly-appointed assistant chief of Medical EMS, said that “our first responders go through training every month.”
Ivanor requested that the Fire and EMS depts provide a quality improvement plan or program that will “point us in a good direction that improves quality of care for our community.”
Ivanor also requested that the Fire/EMS departments create a new “End of Run Assessment.” peer review, or patient outcome review.
The EMS Facility Board is also in a continued struggle to keep appointed board members seated. It is currently filling three recently resigned seats and seeking applications from district residents. If interested in joining the board, a qualified candidate is asked to drop off a simple bio or a resume to Rose Owen, treasurer/recorder, at City Hall, or submit these directly to Deb Ivanor by Nov. 15.
These applications will be considered for review at the Nov. 29 meeting at 5 p.m. Mayor Duncan requested that the EMS Facility Board submit recommendations and will present them to the City Council at the Dec. 13 regular meeting.
The communication between the EMS Facility Board and the Fire/EMS District with new direction will create a higher quality of care for all residents. For this to be achieved a large number of volunteers are sought. There is hope that residents will heed this call and offer their knowledge and willingness to join the board and departments to offer the best care possible. These requests should be thoughtfully considered by all residents, ensuring the city has and will continue to have the best volunteer-based district in the county.
