Assistance for electric bills will be available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) through the end of the month.
Apply online at https://ozarkopp.org/utility -assistance. Residents may also print an application from the site or pick one up at their local outreach office. Applications can be turned in through email, fax, secure drop boxes at any outreach office or by mail.
To contact the outreach office in Van Buren County, call Marie at 501-745-2437 or visit the office at the Van Buren County Annex Building, Suite 163. The mailing address is P.O. Box 473, Clinton, AR 72031 and the fax number is 501-745-2439.
The income requirements are provided in the chart.
