Arkansas State Police arrested Darren McClinton Jr., 21, of England on Sunday.
He is being held at the Lonoke County Detention Center, pending first-degree murder charges in connection with a homicide that occurred the previous day.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses reported that Stephen Glover Sr., 45, was involved in a physical altercation and was struck by a vehicle near 116 Northeast 2nd Street in England. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
England Police Department requested Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division’s assistance.
The deceased was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where manner and cause of death will be determined. The investigation is ongoing.
Arrest made in Lewisville school threat
On April 12, Arkansas State Police arrested Keshawn Jamal Hawkins, 22, of Camden, charging him with threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property.
The arrest was made fewer than 24 hours after a suspect was positively identified as the responsible party for a threat made on social media, which was reported to school administration at Lafayette County Elementary School in Lewisville. The arrest was made in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Camden Police Department.
The Lewisville Police Department contacted Arkansas State Police on April 6 after school administrators were made aware of a possible threat to the school made on a social media account.
