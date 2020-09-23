CLINTON — The Hon. H.G. Foster made an informal post on social media after the most recent graduation ceremony for the Enhanced Supervision Court program in Van Buren County Sept. 14.
The program was started when Drug Court – a program which had been successful in other communities – did not receive applied-for grant funding in Van Buren County. Foster and other volunteers put together what is essentially a Drug Court in Van Buren County where efforts, including time of the staff engaged, is donated. The Drug Court -like program is called “Enhanced Supervision Court.”
The Van Buren County -specific program was first proposed by Foster to the Van Buren County Quorum Court at its final 2018 meeting, which approved the program.
Participants in the program report regularly to the court to show their progress, including participation in counseling and other treatment-oriented activities. Progress is shown by a file a participant presents to the judge. Questions are asked both of the participant and those in the counseling and legal process who oversee the participant’s progress.
Monday afternoon, Sept. 14, Enhanced Supervision Court held a graduation ceremony outside the Van Buren County Courthouse, in keeping with pandemic aware social-distancing guidelines, which included a cookout.
Foster’s post:
“Something happened yesterday in Clinton, and while this is a long read, it makes ME feel better to tell the story, as it is a story worth telling.
Yesterday the Child Advocacy Center opened in VBC, and that is beyond wonderful, but not the story that i want to tell.
Some years ago an HBO movie called “Meth Storm” was made in and around VBC. It showed methamphetamine dealing, use, and how common and everyday it was. As one community response, with no grant money, no outside “official” funding, local and state officials working in VBC, put together a “drug court like” program called the Enhanced Supervision Program. It was the idea of ACC [Arkansas Community Corrections] Officer Cody Cassell, and involves the agencies and individuals working in the program stretching their hours worked and their budgets. This does not show up in increased funding from their agencies, or any other outside entity, the extra work and resources required to operate this program are “Boot strapped” up from existing personnel and programs.
Thanks to Cody, to Sheriff Emberton, Judge James, Circuit Clerk Debbie Gray, Carol Crews and her Prosecutor’s Office, Angie Byrd, Conway Counseling, and many, many other people and agencies, there is now a program in VBC that offers counseling, probation support, increased court and agency attention, connections to local businesses that provide employment opportunities, coordination with other court cases, and almost all of the support and motivation provided by an official drug court.
Yesterday another person graduated from the program. She has been clean and compliant, and does not, and has not, used methamphetamine for a long time. A “long time” to someone whose life has been hijacked by meth equates to a “really long time” for someone whose hasn’t.
Yesterday in Clinton, the Sheriff, the Prosecuting Attorney, the County Judge, the Mayor, Justices of the Peace, City Councilmen, people charged with drug offenses, people who support positive community growth in VBC, the Governor, State Senators and Representatives, and many volunteers and professionals came together and saw two huge, simply huge, community changing, life improving, things come to pass in Clinton. I couldn’t stand NOT to tell the story of one of the happiest days i have had in a very long time.”
