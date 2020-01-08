As I write this article it is Jan. 6 or the twelfth day after Christmas. History and tradition tell us that it was about this time that the Magi from what we now would know as Iran back then it was Persia. Three wise men came to see this new King (Messiah) and pay homage to this one born to lead Israel as the prophecies had said. Unknowingly they stop by Herod’s palace to ask about this King. Herod knew nothing of this prophecy and that this child was born.
This day by some traditions of the Christian church is called Epiphany. The word “Epiphany” refers to something “revealed.” When you come up with a brilliant idea, you might say that you’ve had an “epiphany moment.” I am sure that we have had some and may not have know it.
We humans can be a stubborn lot. The religious leaders of Jesus time let their fear or pride keep them from doing the right thing. It is the story of original sin all over again. God had great things planned for the people, but they wouldn’t give up their control and allow God to work. Sad thing is that we are still doing that today. People thought they knew better, and they missed everything. It’s as if the whole nation was populated by know-it-alls!
I am always amazed how God’s plans go forward even without our understanding or cooperation. The whole Bible is the witness of God doing things for us, even if we’re being dragged along kicking and screaming. The ones who fare best in the Bible are the ones who stop going against the tide of God’s action and, instead, roll with it.
And so here we are at the start of a new year. Maybe our resolutions aren’t so great, but we should constantly strive to better ourselves, so here’s a challenge for us to consider. The wise men were constantly gazing toward the heavens, waiting for a new star to appear. Think about that – how many stars are there? And you’re going to catch a new one popping up? When Jesus’ star appeared, however, they were able to spot it and follow it.
That’s the first challenge for all of us every day(year): Do we Watch for epiphanies? Some are little, like the star. Some are huge, like Jesus appearing on earth! Both were manifestations of God, and both were possible to miss. Epiphanies are happening all around us. Maybe you’ve had one. I know some people think it’s somewhat sacrilegious to ask God for signs, but I think God does provide them on occasion.
For example, how about a preacher who had an encounter with a tree, and I don’t mean in a car wreck. While crossing from one side of the sanctuary to the other, he glanced out the double glass doors of the church and saw, perfectly framed in the glass, a tree budding with purple blossoms. It captivated him for a moment and reminded him of God’s presence. In a time when that pastor needed it most God presented him with an epiphany. So, are we training ourselves to look for God moments, the little epiphanies? Think of how your life will change when you begin looking for and recognizing God’s activity all around you!
The second challenge for will be: If you get into the habit of looking for epiphanies or manifestations of God’s presence in your life, be prepared to act if one of them turns out to be a call from God to go somewhere or do something.
George Odell is Pastor, Clinton First United Methodist Chruch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.