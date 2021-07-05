There is a stigma about everything these days whether it’s about how we dress, or what we drive, or even the shapes of our own bodies.
There seems to be such connotations that no matter what we do or how we carry ourselves, there is a blanket judgment that goes along with this.
In my experience, most of the times these stigmas are wrong.
When we were younger, if you didn’t wear a certain brand of clothing, or had a particular hair style, you were deemed an outcast, or weird, or even in some cases, bullied.
Some things never change, and if we look at things more closely, stigmas attached to certain trends and behaviors are generally not true.
The National Institute for Drug Abuse reports that more than 70,000 Americans died from drug-involved overdose in 2019, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.
There is a stigma that those who overdose are career addicts and criminals with nothing going for them in life – that once they go down this road, they are to be discarded as human beings.
The Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute held a summit at the Batesville Community Center last week.
CJI President Dr. Cheryl May opened the event by talking about the fact that drug overdose, and addiction, especially opioids, whether prescription or illicit, show no prejudice.
She told a hypothetical story of a young athlete in high school that got injured on the playing field, was prescribed an opioid for pain such as oxycodone, and became reliant on that drug.
She painted a picture of a young man that grew into manhood with that addiction, and it led him down the path of drugs, alcohol and crime.
While she didn’t have a name associated to that hypothetical scenario, I did.
And I told her about Cody Shawn Guthrie.
After breaking his ankle on the football field, Cody’s story played out exactly the way Dr. May described it.
By the time the open forum of the event came around, I was virtually in tears. I was actually sitting at that table with my colleague Sara Greene and someone else from the WRHS detox clinic and going over the last 12 years in my brain.
It was a period of time that I watched Cody go in and out of rehab facilities, and prison cells ... a period of time that was littered with betrayal, arguments, a lot of hurt feelings, and even more broken promises.
That chapter ended with Cody’s overdose death on March 16, 2021. It was a phone call that I hope no one else gets, but I know some of you will.
I know some of you will because the opioid crisis has just begun.
A seizure of fentanyl worth $384,000 happened last week at the Mexican border near Loredo, Texas. That amount of fentanyl can kill more than six million people.
NBC reported on Tuesday that fentanyl being pushed through the desert around El Paso is up more than 355 percent compared to last year, according to Border Patrol. DEA sources also told NBC News cartels are increasingly producing the drug themselves with raw and unregulated materials from China.
Cody’s story lasted longer than most. He was 29 last October. Our kids are dying at an even younger age.
If you don’t think this deadly drug isn’t in Independence County, you are wrong. Fentanyl is being laced into any and all street drugs including meth, heroin, and marijuana, so while you might think you are buying one thing, it may have a poison laced into it that will kill you instantly.
The reality is that no one knows. To prove how deadly fentanyl is, there is a West Memphis police officer that nearly died from gathering evidence at a traffic stop because fentanyl residue was present at a scene.
This fight has just begun, but we are already losing big.
I know I have already lost more than I can bear in a war that I didn’t choose to fight.
But now I’m fighting.
Bruce Guthrie is the GM / Editor of the Batesville Guard and The Sun-Times of Heber Springs. He can be reached at bguthrie@guardonline.com.
