Essay awarded

Ezekial Leonard, a 7th grader at South Side High School, was awarded first place in the Veterans of Foreign War Department of Arkansas Patriot’s Pen essay competition. This is the second year in a row a student from South Side High School has been awarded first place for the Veterans of Foreign War Department of Arkansas Patriot’s Pen essay competition. The Paul Alvin Harrison Memorial Scholarship was presented to Zeke at an awards banquet held in Little Rock. The $550 scholarship is presented to the top essay in the state in memory of Corporal Paul H. Harrison, United States Marine Corps, of Crossett, Arkansas, who was killed-in-action on May 2, 1968 in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam. Killed by mortar fire, his death came only 30 days before he was to be rotated back to the United States. Zeke’s essay advances into the VFW national competition where his essay will compete for a share of $55,000 in national prizes and the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC.