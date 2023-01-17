Ester Marie Boone, surrounded by her loving family, went to meet her lord and savior on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Marie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Arkansas. She contributed to the many family businesses and was a devoted mother and homemaker.
Marie is preceded in death by her treasured husband, Ralph Boone; parents, John and Mattie Moore; six of her siblings; and her beloved grandson, Jason Bradley Boone.
She is survived by her sons, Danny (Cathy) Boone, Steve (Diana) Boone, Tim (Fran) Boone; two brothers, Leon Moore and Hubert Moore. She leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren, Julie (Will) Lindsay, Jenny (Todd) Treece, Katie Pipkin, Clint (Sarah) Boone and Molly Boone. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Nate Lindsay, Rhett Lindsay, Hadley Jo Treece, Margot Pipkin, Hazel Treece, John Weldon Boone and Henry Boone.
A special thank you to her loving and devoted caretakers, Alice Lovell, Jean Lovell, Genevieve McCoy and Kim Treece.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Bradley Cemetery in Clinton. Interment will follow.
To express online condolences please visit, www. rollerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.