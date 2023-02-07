Evelyn Jacobs, 102, formerly of Scotland, Arkansas, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023. She was born outside of Hazen, Arkansas, in January 1921, to Jeff and Beatrice Floyd. She and Robert Wayne Jacobs were married from 1940 until his death in 1996. After his military service during WWII, they lived in central Arkansas until 1963 when they moved to the farm in Scotland, Arkansas. Family was her passion, and she dedicated her life and love to them. She was a homemaker most of her life, but worked for a few years at Belden in Clinton, Arkansas.
She is survived by three children, Dorothy Evans of Scotland, Arkansas, Patricia (Victor) Anderson of Little Rock, and Rick (Judy) Jacobs of Little Rock; five grandchildren, Chris Harrison, Justin, Ryan (Sarah) and Jared Jacobs, Stephanie (Kenny) Gunderman; four great-grandchildren, Brandon, Somer, Catcher, Hill; two great-great grandchildren, Harper and Emersyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Lula; four brothers, Festus, Coy, and Enos Floyd, Albert Rogers; three sisters, Bessie Greenwalt, Modine Hudson, Theresa Jenkins; and one grandson, James Harrison.
She was a member of Scotland Baptist Church where her visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, Rev. Charles Deckelman officiated. Burial was at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Clinton.
Memorials may be sent to Scotland Baptist Church, 278 Postal Lane, Scotland, AR 72141.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
