Exine Reynolds Hall, 91, of Damascus went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her home in Damascus. Exine was born on Sept. 23, 1930, to Coy and Rena Castleberry Reynolds in Greenbrier, Arkansas. She lived her entire life in Faulkner County. At the age of 16 she married Billy Charles Hall and they were married for 68 years. Exine was a member of First Baptist Church of Damascus her entire married life. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Amon Reynolds; sisters, Glady Black, Ruby Cotton; two infant siblings; and son-in-law, Carrol Dee Bradford.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Diane (L.B.) Pavatt, Mark (Kim) Hall and Jody Bradford; grandchildren, Jason (Gina) Pavatt, Jared (Krista) Pavatt, Jill (Drew) Thomas, Mica (Carrol) Gunter, Jake (Aleisha) Reynolds, Clay (Angie) Bradford, Mike (Melody) Bradford, Chad (Rachel) Bradford, Matthew Bradford, Sawyer (Anna) Hall, Colter Hall and Madison Hall; 36 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Exine enjoyed going to yard sales with her sisters. She was a dairyman’s wife who did most of the work. She loved milking cows and feeding baby calves with a bottle. Exine had a very sweet, quiet and witty personality. She loved to laugh and play with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most of all she loved her children Diane, Jody and Mark.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Damascus, Arkansas. Visitation will begin one hour prior at the Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Spires Cemetery in Damascus, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.