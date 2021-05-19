CLINTON — Forthcoming expenditures were heard at the Clinton City Council meeting May 13. Council members also passed a resolution providing grant funding for the city airport and heard a positive review of a recent sports tournament.
“I’m going to have to have a lawnmower,” Parks Department head Charles Wilson said during department reports, adding, “I don’t have the money in my budget.”
Wilson explained to the council that the current mower had reached the point of needing constant maintenance and parts to remain in service, costing roughly $300 per month. For the same money and new mower could be provided, Wilson said.
The plan is to keep the existing mower on hand for small job as the proposed new mower, estimated at $9 for acquisition, is put into service.
The concession stand at the park also needs a better ice machine, Wilson told the council.
“We need a bigger ice machine up there,” Wilson said.
The council agreed to propose an ordinance for a replacement mower at it’s next, June, meeting.
Chief of Police Jay Murdock told the council his department needed new traffic radars, four in total, for $9,200.
Council member Sam Ward said he had been by Murdock’s office earlier and saw Murdock taping together one radar until to ready it for service. Councilman Tim Barnes, while concerned that such an item was not on the yearly budget, said he would support a proposal at the next meeting for radar units.
“We need to put our personnel in the best position possible,” Barnes said.
The council also approved the airport receiving a federal CARES Act grant of approximately $30,000. The grant requires the money to be used only for certain things, such as cleaning or compensating personnel for extra work created by the pandemic.
Clinton Schools Superintendent Jay Chalk thanked the council for the city’s support in the recent ball tournament hosted by the school. Included in this was the repair of rain-flooded ball fields in time for the event, and the repair of a broken water main the last day of the tournament.
“The amount of good that came out of that tournament was incredible,” Chalk said.
He also discussed plans coming to fruition which would provide a road directly from Highway 65 to the school auditorium, with the survey to begin in about six weeks.
“We’re ready to go to action and get it done,” Chalk said.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac agreed that the tournament was good for Clinton. The increase in sales tax revenue alone was “great for the town,” McCormac said.
McCormac also said his office was working on grant funding for the auditorium road.
In other council matters:
The Junk-B-Gone drive has been moved back two weeks due to weather, Street Department head Charles Wilson told the council.
Fire Chief D.L. Webb showed the council a type of fire extinguisher branded Fireball. The device, a ball, is thrown into a fire in order to extinguish. Its advantage is no reoccurring hydro-static checks like a fire extinguisher, instead being limited by a 10 year shelf life.
The water department is showing a 34 percent leak rate system wide, Manager Will Hinchey said. It was especially high at Burnt Ridge, with a 52 percent rate, but that was being fixed he said, including one more new meter to go in that area.
The council approved the transfer of a truck from the police department to the water department. The truck will require repairs due to a cylinder being out, but is expected to be less than $1,000 for the repair after its $4,000 purchase price.
Flood Plain Manager Tim Clark said the survey research for the new flood plain map has been completed. The city should be expecting to review the information which will be sent to FEMA “in a couple of months,” he said.
