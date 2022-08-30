Here we are at the end of summer. Well, at least the end as we consider summer as being over pretty much after the Labor Day Holiday. We hope you had a safe holiday and enjoyed time with your friends and family. Even though it is officially the end of summer in most people’s book, this is not the time to become inactive. Read about the various opportunities available to you by participating in one of the County Extension Homemaker Clubs (EHC).
The EHC Members are completing a very active year by continuing their efforts in Community Service Projects in the county as well as the state. Some of these activities include:
UAMS and Arkansas Children’s Hospital: sewing preemie quilts, caps, turbans, teaching dolls, Christmas stockings and pillows.
Nursing homes: sewing lap quilts, storage bags for walkers, and clothing protectors.
Opportunity Scholarship: The scholarship aids a student who is studying to become a nurse or to upgrade their nursing degree and then practice here in Van Buren County.
Volunteering: for Extension programs and the Van Buren County Fair and assisted with various other activities in the past such as the Care Caps that are made for cancer patients to have during their time of treatments.
In order to continue with the above projects, there is a great need to increase membership. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
EHC has a very rich history in the Van Buren County, beginning in December 1917 with five clubs; those EH Clubs were: Clinton, Eglantine, Formosa, Scotland and Shirley. New members are always encouraged to join one of the seven (7) county Extension Homemakers Clubs. Van Buren EHC clubs are open to individuals throughout the county.
The existing EH Clubs in Van Buren County are as follows: Alread, Chimes, Damascus, Davis Special, Formosa and Highway 110. These is also a project group being formed into a club called the Quilty Pleasures. For more information on meeting times and locations of the meetings, contact the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.
Extension Homemaker members are young and old, working moms, married or single men and women and grandmothers. They come from diverse backgrounds and have a rich history, but most importantly, they have a bright and exciting future. EHC members meet once a month and are dedicated to empowering individuals and families to improve their quality of life.
If you would like to become a member of an Extension Homemaker Club or just find out more information, call the Van Buren County Cooperative Extension Office at 501-745-7117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.